10-day mourning period: Saudi consulate postpones National Day celebration in Dubai

Saudi Arabia's consulate in Dubai have announced that celebrations for the kingdom's National Day are being postponed to a later date.

Initially scheduled for Thursday, September 24, the celebrations will now be held on Sunday, October 4, at 7pm at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai.

This comes after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced a period of mourning for 10 days on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed.

Other major events and large-scale celebrations in the emirate have also been postponed in the emirate on the account of the peiod of mourning.