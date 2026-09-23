10-day mourning period: Saudi consulate postpones National Day celebration in Dubai

Other major events and large-scale celebrations in the emirate have also been postponed in the emirate on account of the peiod of mourning

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 23 Sept 2026, 4:45 PM
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Saudi Arabia's consulate in Dubai have announced that celebrations for the kingdom's National Day are being postponed to a later date.

Initially scheduled for Thursday, September 24, the celebrations will now be held on Sunday, October 4, at 7pm at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai.

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This comes after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced a period of mourning for 10 days on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed.

Other major events and large-scale celebrations in the emirate have also been postponed in the emirate on the account of the peiod of mourning.

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