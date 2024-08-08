Grieving families call for justice after Nigeria protest crackdown

This aerial view shows protesters running from clouds of tear gas fired by Nigerian security forces during the End Bad Governance protest in Abuja on August 2, 2024. — AFP file

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 4:35 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 4:36 PM

Amina Yusuf's voice broke as she described her five-year-old son's last moments.

She said Muhammad Sani was standing in the doorway at home in the northern city Kano when police opened fire on protesters taking part in hardship rallies that have rocked Nigeria.

Yusuf said her son was hit by gunfire and bled to death before she could get him to hospital.

"I will never forgive the policeman who fired the shot that killed my child," the 37-year-old mother told AFP.

Amnesty International says security forces killed at least 21 demonstrators in a crackdown on a week of protests over government policies and soaring living costs.

Police say seven people have died, but commanders say the police and army were not responsible for any deaths.

As the rallies ease, families are grappling with the loss of loved ones and calling for accountability.

Elsewhere in Kano's Rijiyar Lemo neighbourhood, Ladidi Umar has been mourning the death of her 22-year-old son Bashir Lawan.

She told AFP he was killed by police gunfire in the crackdown on Saturday.

"Bashir was shot in the leg and he fell. Instead of leaving him, the police also shot him in the abdomen, which was the fatal shot," the 55-year-old mother said.

"I demand that the policemen who deliberately shot and killed my son be found and made to face the consequences of their actions," she said. "I want justice."

Police in Kano have not responded to AFP's requests for comment.

But they have announced they are investigating whether officers are to blame for deaths in Nigeria's second largest city, which has seen some of the most intense violence since the rallies began.

Police say they have arrested hundreds of people on suspicion of "destruction, looting and instigating chaos" in Kano.

Amnesty has accused officers across Nigeria of using live rounds and excessive force, and called for investigations into the conduct of security forces.