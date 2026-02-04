'Faithful servant': Gospel music legend Ron Kenoly dies at 81, tributes pour in

Ron Kenoly, the pioneering Christian gospel music legend whose songs helped shape modern praise and worship, has died at the age of 81. His energetic, congregational style of leading worship left a lasting impact on churches and musicians around the world.

Christian communities globally are mourning the loss of the celebrated worship leader, whose powerful praise songs became staples in services across denominations.

Kenoly's death was announced on Tuesday through an Instagram post by his longtime music director and close associate, Bruno Miranda. According to the announcement, the gospel legend passed away on the morning of February 3.

Saying goodbye to Kenoly, Miranda wrote: "For over 20 years, I had the honour of walking alongside him in ministry around the world, not just as his music director, but as a son, a student, and a witness to a life marked by faithfulness."

Kenoly was known for his soulful and energetic praise songs, which he used to lead as a worship service rather than a performance.

Highlighting that Miranda said: "He was never an artist, never an entertainer. He was a worship leader. And he took all the time necessary to explain what that truly meant. A worship leader’s calling is not to perform songs, but to lead people into true worship in the presence of a King; the King of Kings, Jesus Christ."

Miranda's post opened a floodgate of tribute. The comment section was soon filled with heartfelt messages from fans, fellow worship leaders, and congregants from around the world, all sharing memories of how Kenoly’s music had touched their lives.

Integrity Music, a music label he was signed to, called Kenoly "a pioneering voice in praise and worship, and a faithful servant".

Honouring him, the label company wrote: "Ron was more than a powerful worship leader with a global platform. He was a shepherd, a teacher, and a man of deep integrity who carried the presence of God with sincerity, humility, and joy. Through his music, leadership, and discipleship, Ron taught the Church how to sing with faith, freedom, and conviction. His impact across nations and generations is unmatched, and his legacy will continue to lead the Church in praise for years to come."

Kenoly infused gospel music with a vibrant, big‑band flair that reshaped church worship across continents. Songs such as 'Ancient of Days', 'Lift Him Up', 'Jesus Is Alive', 'Let There Be Praise', 'Whose Report Shall We Believe' and 'Anointing Fall On Me' became defining benchmarks of modern praise and worship.

Martha Munizzi, American musician, called Kenoly a friend, worship leader, and legend. In a Facebook post, she wrote: "Your voice and your iconic songs helped us sing through our hardest and happiest days. I’ll always remember your heart, your humility, and the way your music drew us closer to Jesus."

As a parting note, Bruno Miranda wrote: "Today we grieve deeply but not without hope. The worship he lived is now the worship he beholds."

Kenoly is survived by his wife, Diana and three sons, as well as several grandchildren.