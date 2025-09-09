Will gold ever reach $5,000 milestone? Analysts explain yellow metal rally

Gold’s relentless surge is reshaping expectations for the future of global finance, as central banks, institutions and private investors increasingly treat the yellow metal as the ultimate hedge against uncertainty.

Having already smashed records with prices above $3,647 an ounce this week, analysts now predict bullion’s trajectory could soon push it beyond $4,000 and, under the right conditions, toward the once-unthinkable $5,000 milestone.

The immediate trigger for gold’s latest rally has been mounting bets on US Federal Reserve rate cuts following weaker-than-expected jobs data. Traders now expect as many as three reductions this year, beginning with a quarter-point cut at next week’s Fed meeting. Lower borrowing costs typically boost demand for gold, which pays no yield but becomes more attractive as interest rates fall.

Goldman Sachs has gone further, calling gold its “highest-conviction long recommendation” with a forecast of $3,700 by the end of 2025 and $4,000 by mid-2026. The bank estimates that if just one per cent of private investments in US Treasuries shifted to gold, prices could approach $5,000.

But this bull market is about far more than interest-rate speculation. At its core is a structural rebalancing of the global monetary order. Central banks are driving the trend, buying gold at the fastest pace in modern history and sending a clear signal that trust in the dollar is eroding.

Shift in gold reserves

The World Gold Council reports that official gold reserves now exceed 36,700 tonnes, about 27 per cent of global reserves. Purchases reached 1,180 tonnes in 2024, the highest since records began in 1967, surpassing even the surge seen in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

This shift marks a turning point: for the first time since 1996, central banks collectively hold more gold than US Treasuries. That imbalance reflects both waning confidence in dollar assets and a recognition that gold, unlike fiat currencies, cannot be inflated at will. As one WGC analyst put it, “Central banks are not just hedging risks—they are preparing for a systemic shift in the monetary order.”

The backdrop to this rush is stark. The US national debt has climbed beyond $37 trillion, rising by half a trillion dollars in just a single month earlier this year. Interest costs are now among Washington’s fastest-growing expenses. Political pressure on the Federal Reserve is intensifying, while sanctions have weaponised the dollar’s role in global finance. Together, these factors have made gold more attractive as a neutral, apolitical store of value.

Emerging markets are leading the charge. China has steadily built reserves to support the yuan’s rise, while Russia, locked out of Western financial markets, has pivoted heavily into gold. India, Turkey and Kazakhstan have all expanded holdings to protect against currency volatility. Even developed economies are taking note: European central banks collectively hold over 10,000 tonnes, and the UK and Australia have revisited their gold strategies after years of neglect.

The pattern is reminiscent of past monetary resets. In the 1930s, central banks hoarded gold as the gold standard collapsed. In the 1970s, accumulation surged around the end of Bretton Woods. In the wake of 2008, buying accelerated amid fears over fiat money stability. Today’s accumulation is broader, faster, and more coordinated than any of those earlier waves—reflecting the scale of debt, geopolitical rifts, and the rise of non-Western economic blocs such as BRICS.

Supply constraints

Supply constraints add fuel to the fire. Mining output is struggling to grow, limited by declining ore grades and few new discoveries. Physical deliveries on exchanges are climbing, and premiums for bullion over paper contracts are widening. That scarcity, combined with extraordinary demand, is creating conditions for a sustained price breakout.

For investors, gold’s appeal has rarely been clearer. Equity markets remain frothy, trade tensions continue to escalate with new tariffs, and debt-fueled fiscal policies are straining confidence in currencies. In such an environment, gold’s history as a preserver of purchasing power—from Weimar Germany’s collapse to Argentina and Venezuela’s hyperinflations—carries renewed relevance. With annual supply growth capped at 1.5 to 2 per cent, bullion stands apart from fiat currencies that can be expanded without limit.

The question is no longer whether gold will climb further, but how quickly it can reach the next milestones. Analysts believe $4,000 could be breached as early as 2026, while a systemic shock—whether from geopolitical confrontation, a debt crisis, or a major dollar sell-off—could accelerate the march toward $5,000.

As one precious metal expert summed it up: “Central banks are buying not because gold is cheap, but because the alternatives are growing riskier.” Against that backdrop, gold’s rise looks less like a speculative bubble and more like the reassertion of a monetary anchor. For investors and policymakers alike, bullion’s return to prominence is a reminder that in uncertain times, tangible value endures.