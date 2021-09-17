German police detain teen after Yom Kippur synagogue threat
Authorities detain a 16-year-old boy in connection with a possible plan for an attack on a synagogue in the German city of Hagen
A 16-year-old boy was detained on Thursday in connection with a possible plan for an extremist attack on a synagogue in the German city of Hagen, authorities said.
The detention took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, and two years after a deadly attack in another German city on the Yom Kippur holiday.
Police cordoned off the synagogue on Wednesday and a worship service planned for the evening was called off.
Officials had received “very serious and concrete information” that there could be an attack on the synagogue during Yom Kippur, said Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, where Hagen is located.
Police using sniffer dogs found no dangerous objects in or around the synagogue, Reul said. On Thursday morning, the 16-year-old, a Syrian national who lives in Hagen, was detained. Three other people were detained in a raid on an apartment, the minister said.
Those three — reportedly the teenager’s father and two brothers — were released on Thursday evening and are currently not under suspicion, prosecutors told news agency dpa. They said the boy allegedly acknowledged having had contact with a bomb-building expert via the messaging app Telegram, but denied having intended to attack the synagogue.
Investigators didn’t find any bomb components in a search of the teenager’s home, but did seize cellphones and other materials that they will now evaluate.
Reul didn’t say where the tip on the alleged threat came from.
News magazine Der Spiegel reported, without identifying sources, that it came from a foreign intelligence service. It said the teenager told someone in an online chat that he was planning an attack with explosives on a synagogue, and the probe led investigators to the 16-year-old.
Two years ago on Yom Kippur, a German right-wing extremist attacked a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle. That attack is considered one of the worst anti-Semitic assaults in the country’s post-war history.
The attacker repeatedly tried, but failed, to force his way into the synagogue with 52 worshippers inside. He then shot and killed a 40-year-old woman in the street outside and a 20-year-old man at a nearby kebab shop as an “appropriate target” with immigrant roots.
He posted an anti-Semitic screed before carrying out the October 9, 2019, attack in the eastern German city of Halle and broadcast the shooting live on a popular gaming site.
German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht sharply condemned the foiled Hagen attack.
“It is intolerable that Jews are again exposed to such a horrible threat and that they cannot celebrate the start of their highest holiday, Yom Kippur, together,” the minister said.
-
World
German police detain teen after Yom Kippur...
Authorities detain a 16-year-old boy in connection with a possible... READ MORE
-
World
Blinken calls France vital partner in bid to calm ...
France has reacted angrily to a US defence deal with Australia and... READ MORE
-
Americas
US teen posts images of slain family to social...
The 15-year-old also threatened to continue the violence at a school READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UN rule may be hurdle for Brazil vaccine skeptic...
Unvaccinated Brazilian president may not be able to attend UN’s ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE, UK to establish 'Partnership for the Future'
This Partnership will consist of two central pillars: the creation of ... READ MORE
-
World
Computing pioneer Clive Sinclair dies at 81
His products included the first portable electronic calculator in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan receives Golden ...
He is the fifth Malayalam actor to get the honour after his father... READ MORE
-
Indian tourist suffers massive heart attack in...
Doctor says his case was unique READ MORE
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash passengers can carry?
16 September 2021
News
Etihad Airways announces 50% off on tickets at pop-up stand in Dubai
16 September 2021
News
UAE: Sunken ship weighing over 90 tonnes recovered from Dubai Creek
16 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13: 5 things to know about Apple's latest upgrades
16 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India: Schoolboys find Rs9 billion in bank account
16 September 2021
Corporate
Why it makes sense for UAE residents to buy home insurance
16 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19