Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 18

A Palestinian woman looks on at the site of an Israeli strike on a tent camp for displaced people, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on January 14, 2025. — Reuters

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes and shelling killed at least 18 people across the territory on Tuesday, including children, while the Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas operatives.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said the strikes primarily targeted Deir Al Balah, Gaza City and the Khan Younis area.

The Israeli military told AFP that the air force conducted overnight "several strikes on Hamas terrorists who were involved in terror activities".

"Last night was harsh and bloody," Bassal told AFP, accusing Israel of conducting "dozens of air and artillery strikes across all areas of the Strip".

"Eighteen people were killed and dozens injured" in strikes on a tent and several homes in Deir Al Balah, Khan Younis and Gaza City, he added.

Ten people, including a one-year-old girl, were killed when a strike hit the home of the Abed family in the Al Manara area of Khan Younis, Bassal said.

The other deceased included the child's parents, grandfather and uncle, he added.

In a separate strike, four children were killed when a home belonging to the Abu Al Shaar family in the Al Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City was struck, Bassal said.

Another strike hit a tent filled with displaced Palestinians, killing three people in the Deir El Balah area, he added.