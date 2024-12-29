Gaza health officials say baby dies from 'severe cold'

Palestinians walk past tents, as storm winds blow, at a camp for internally displaced on the beach near the Nuseirat refugee in the central Gaza Strip on December 20, 2024, amid the continuing war between Israel and Hamas. — AFP

Gaza health officials said that a 20-day-old baby died on Sunday from "severe cold" as the war-ravaged Palestinian territory grapples with winter weather.

Jumaa Al Batran died from the cold, while his twin brother remains in the intensive care unit at a local hospital, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said in a statement.

Marwan Al Hamas, head of field hospitals in Gaza, confirmed the death. He said it brought to five the total number of children "who have died due to severe cold" in recent weeks.

"There is no electricity. The water is cold and there is no gas, heating or food," said Yahya Al Batran, the father of the child.

"My children are dying in front of my eyes and nobody cares. Jumaa has died and I fear that his brother Ali may follow." Yahya Al Batran said he and his wife were living in a tattered tent in the city of Deir Al Balah in central Gaza. Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are crammed into unsuitable tents, most of which were hastily set up in Deir Al Balah and in the southern areas of Khan Younis and Rafah. Since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October last year, Gaza's 2.4 million residents have endured severe shortages of electricity, drinkable water, food and medical services.

The vast majority of the territory's residents have been displaced at least once since the war broke out with Palestinian militant group Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.