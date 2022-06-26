G7 leaders poke fun at Russian President's tough image

Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk focal point of Russian offensive
World23 hours ago
Leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Germany have joked about what would make them look tougher than Russian President Vladimir Putin.
As the G7 leaders sat down for the opening session of the summit on Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be heard asking whether he should keep his jacket on.
Johnson then said: "We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin." And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added: "A bare-chested horseback ride."
Russia's president has over the years relished appearing with animals in stage-managed media events. Putin has ridden a horse bare-chested, petted a polar bear, flown a motorized hang glider with cranes and shot a tiger with a tranquillizer gun to tag it with a GPS collar.
Russia's attack of Ukraine and its consequences are a focus of this year's G7 summit.
