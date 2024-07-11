G7 denounces Israel's settlement expansion in West Bank

A robust package will soon be unveiled and that will build a clear and strong bridge for Ukraine's Nato membership, says US Secretary of State
Foreign Ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies on Thursday denounced Israel's move to expand its settlements in the occupied West Bank, saying it was "counterproductive to the cause of peace".
Israel announced last month that it was going to legalise five outposts in the West Bank, establish three new settlements, and seize huge swathes of land where Palestinians seek to create an independent state.
The G7 — which includes the United States, Britain, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy — condemned the move and urged Israel to reverse its decision. "We reaffirm our commitment to lasting and sustainable peace ... on the basis of the two-State solution," the statement said.
The G7 foreign ministers also called on Israel to release all remaining withheld tax revenues to the Palestinian Authority, saying maintaining economic stability in the West Bank was "critical for regional security".
A robust package will soon be unveiled and that will build a clear and strong bridge for Ukraine's Nato membership, says US Secretary of State
Left-wing bloc says it should be able to govern; Centrists seek to win over moderate right Republicans
The UBS Global Wealth Report for 2024 forecast the number of dollar millionaires in Britain would fall by 17 per cent to 2,542,464 in 2028 from 3,061,553 last year
US President Biden made the announcement of the donation to Kyiv by five countries in remarks at the Nato summit
Prosecutors say suspects filed fraudulent visa applications on behalf of migrants, who need the sponsorship of employers to start the process
The 75-pound ticket gives you access to State Rooms and the East Wing rooms, often used for receptions and meetings as well as balcony moments
Hung parliament makes budget harder to seal; credit ratings agencies cite concerns
Construction plans for new prisons years behind schedule; government forecasts show less money to spend per prisoner