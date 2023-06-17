From deer chewing snake to elephant robbing shop, animal videos that went viral this week

It is not rare for animals to fascinate us with their antics. From cats throwing tantrums to dogs imitating their pet parents, social media is awash with such videos that often make our day. But the Internet is also home to some bizarre viral content that leaves us puzzled and shocked at times. This week, a couple of such animal videos did rounds on social media drawing varying reactions from users. So, whether it’s a deer munching on a snake or an elephant stealing sweets from a shop, here is a list of bizarre animal videos you need to see.

Deer munching on a snake

Most of us have grown up believing that deer is a herbivore, which means that the animal feeds on plants. But a video, which caught the attention of many this week, may change your mind. It shows a deer casually eating a snake on a roadside. Wondering what could be the reason?

In a 2017 study published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences, researchers said that ungulates, including deer, can consume flesh. They highlighted that these animals could be doing this to obtain nutrients that are absent in their diet. A Nat Geo report, meanwhile, said that deer are known to have eaten fish, live birds, and dead rabbits in the past.

Giraffe chewing bone

Another video that went viral this week was of a giraffe eating bone. Giraffes also fall in the category of herbivores and watching them eating something other than plants can be shocking. As per a 2013 study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, giraffes and other large ungulates not only eat bones but also gnaw on horns, ivory, and antlers. A Nat Geo report stated that this behaviour is called osteophagia where the giraffe does not really swallow the bone but just sucks on them to get nutrients.

Elephant robbing a shop

You may have seen your pet dog or cat sneaking into the kitchen to get treats. But, have you seen an elephant stealing sweets from a shop? This is what a viral video shot in India’s Assam showed. The tusker was seen showing up at a store during the daytime and grabbing some sweets from the counter before fleeing. According to the Indian media, the animal had come from the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary to have the treat.

Black bear at Florida beach

Forests and mountains are believed to be the natural habitat of black bears. This is why people at a beach in Destin, Florida, were quite shocked when they saw a bear swimming near the coast.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), young bears can sometimes venture out of their homes to explore “unexpected areas” and search for a new home.

