French, UK defence ministers' meeting cancelled amid sub row
The cancellation comes as the United States, Australia and the UK sparked a full-blown diplomatic crisis
A meeting set for this week between French Defence Minister Florence Parly and her British counterpart Ben Wallace was cancelled at Paris’s request, a source at her ministry said on Sunday.
The cancellation comes as the United States, Australia and the UK sparked a full-blown diplomatic crisis with France by announcing a strategic partnership on Wednesday aimed at countering China under which US nuclear submarines will be supplied to Australia, effectively sidelining France.
-
World
Bees kill dozens of endangered penguins in South...
"After tests, we found bee stings around the penguins’ eyes,"... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
UP relaxes Covid-19 restrictions on wedding...
Maximum number of people allowed at weddings and other celebrations... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippine boxing champ Pacquiao to run for...
He accepted the nomination of the PDP Laban faction he is leading,... READ MORE
-
World
Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring...
Both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed on... READ MORE
-
Education
Reading challenge winners to be announced tomorrow
The event will also be graced by the presence of Sheikh Mohammed READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in Sharjah: Guidelines for social...
Only vaccinated guests or those presenting a green pass on the AlHosn ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Rare orchid named after Sheikha Fatima
The pavilion is considered to be one of the greenest pavilions at... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Residents rush to get booster shot before...
Once the deadline passes, residents without a booster shot will see a ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies