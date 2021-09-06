French cinema star Belmondo dies aged 88
Belmondo went on to become a household name acting in 80 films across many genres, including comedies and thrillers
Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, one of postwar French cinema’s biggest stars and whose charismatic smile illuminated the screen for half a century, has died aged 88 in his Paris home, his lawyer told AFP on Monday.
Belmondo, who first came to fame as part of the French New Wave film movement with films like “Breathless” by Jean-Luc Godard, went on to become a household name acting in 80 films across many genres, including comedies and thrillers.
“He had been very tired for some time. He died peacefully,” the lawyer, Michel Godest, said.
Belmondo, who was born in April 1933 in the wealthy Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine, grew up in a family of artists. His father was a well-known sculptor.
He started his career in theatre, before embarking on a film career that was to span half a century, with a total of 130 million cinema tickets to his films sold.
Known in France as “Bebel”, Belmondo was also often called “Le Magnifique” (The Magnificent), after a 1970s secret agent satire in which he starred.
-
World
French cinema star Belmondo dies aged 88
Belmondo went on to become a household name acting in 80 films across ... READ MORE
-
World
Blinken lands in Doha for Afghan crisis talks...
The US Secretary of State is accompanied by Defence Secretary Lloyd... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India plans 50% increase in oxygen...
As of Monday, India’s total Covid-19 cases had reached 33.03... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Sri Lankan Parliament approves state of emergency
The emergency law enables authorities to detain people without... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed to investors, special talents:...
'Our roots are Arab, our ambitions are global,' Sheikh Mohammed... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate
Lowest ever price to invest in Dubai real estate — same price... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India on ...
The decision to resume flights was first announced last month. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Students who frequently use Metro, tram...
The initiative coincided with the start of the new academic year last ... READ MORE
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
News
UAE: Now, no need to submit documents to open a bank account