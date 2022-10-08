France urges its nationals to leave Iran

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday
France urged its nationals on Friday to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detentions.
"Any French visitor, including dual nationals, is exposed to a high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unfair trial," the French foreign ministry said on its website.
France this week lashed out at Iran for "dictatorial practices" and taking two of its citizens hostage after a video aired on Thursday in which they appeared to confess to spying, amid weeks of unrest that Tehran has tied to foreign foes.
The French foreign ministry earlier on Friday had called for Iran to release its two nationals.
A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday
Official Christie's sale featured props, posters, memorabilia and experiences from all 25 films in the saga
Kenyan writer Ngugi Wa Thiong'o, Japan's Haruki Murakami, Norway's Jon Fosse thought to be possible candidates
A friend who was gaming and talking with Varun Manish Chheda, 20, said he heard abrupt screaming on the call
Three-year-old girl among several saved: Regional governor Oleksandr Starukh
Jeddah native Abdullah Alsumi subsists mainly on food from petrol stations on his two-month, 1,600-kilometre solo journey to Doha
The bodies of all four victims were discovered in an orchard in California
The east coast has been in the grip of a multi-year rain event due to the La Nina weather phenomenon, that has caused floods in the city's suburbs