France urges citizens to leave Russia if presence ‘not essential’

The move came after Berlin reversed its long-standing policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones
World3 hours ago
France “strongly” urged its citizens on Thursday to leave Russia if their presence there was “not essential”, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the closure of airspace between Russia and the European Union.
“In the context of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and following the imposition of international sanctions, we must increase our vigilance,” the foreign ministry wrote on its website.
Already on Sunday, Paris had advised French citizens passing through Russia to leave the country.
ALSO READ:
The ministry referred French citizens to the website of its embassy in Russia for a “non-exhaustive” list of “indirect” flights to France after EU member states closed their airspace to Russian planes and services.
“We know that there are a lot fewer flights. We think that people who don’t have an absolutely essential reason to remain in Russia should take the choice to leave,” a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.
The government also urged French citizens to “defer any trips to Russia”.
The move came after Berlin reversed its long-standing policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones
World3 hours ago
The helicopter pilot had reported adverse weather conditions and had been ordered to return to base.
World4 hours ago
The Saint Petersburg plant was suspended in response to the conflict in Ukraine
World4 hours ago
The young Hollywood star is in the city for the wedding of her friend Misha Japanwala.
World6 hours ago
Maryna Fenina was killed while getting supplies for her family
World6 hours ago
This comes as the country's east coast has been battered by a severe weather system that has cut off entire towns
World7 hours ago
An investigation into the death of a 21-year-old Indian medical student in Kharkiv will be conducted by Russia.
World7 hours ago