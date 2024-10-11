Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon34°C

France summons Israel's envoy over attacks on UN troops in Lebanon

The country's foreign ministry said that all sides in the conflict had an obligation to protect peacekeepers.

Published: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 6:08 PM

Updated: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 6:08 PM

  • By
  • Reuters

Top Stories

UAE's NCM warns of potential tropical depression in Arabian sea next week

UAE: Expat nurse dies in Abu Dhabi; tributes pour in on social media

UAE seized over Dh2 billion in assets linked to suspicious financial activities in 2023

UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) vehicles drive in Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, southern Lebanon, on Friday.. Photo: Reuters

UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) vehicles drive in Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, southern Lebanon, on Friday.. Photo: Reuters

France summoned Israel's ambassador on Friday to seek an explanation after Israeli troops fired at positions held by U.N. peacekeepers, including at the Naqoura base in southern Lebanon, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Recommended For You

Stop Israel from bombing Iran's oil sites, Gulf states urge US

Israel strikes central Beirut, killing 18, injuring 92

Watch: Heavy rains in Fujairah, cars wade through flooded roads; authorities direct traffic

‘Ratan Tata never jumped queues’: UAE business leaders share life lessons they learnt from the titan

Up to Dh50,000 fine: New UAE domestic violence law to offer victims greater protection

 

"These attacks constitute serious violations of international law and must stop immediately," the ministry said.

France has about 700 troops as part of the UNIFIL mission. None of its troops has been wounded so far.


The ministry said that all sides in the conflict had an obligation to protect peacekeepers.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story