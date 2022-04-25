PPP chairman met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters
World1 day ago
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election, saying the French president was a 'true friend'.
"Congratulations to the President and a true friend @EmmanuelMacron on the election victory," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter account in early hours on Monday.
"I wish Emmanuel Macron new successes for the benefit of the French people. I appreciate the support of France and I am convinced: we are stepping together to new common victories! To a strong and united Europe!"
ALSO READ:
PPP chairman met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters
World1 day ago
Hopes to discuss with Putin on what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine
World1 day ago
Tens of thousands of civilians estimated killed in Mariupol, 100,000 civilians still there
World1 day ago
There were 24 passengers and two crew members on board 'Kazu I'
World1 day ago
UK's Boris Johnson had earlier said Moscow could win
World2 days ago
The Russian defence ministry reported hitting dozens of targets in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions on Friday
World2 days ago
UK PM Johnson also announces steps to help move New Delhi away from its dependence on Russia
World2 days ago
The two nations have long been engaged in attempts to agree a post-World War II treaty
World2 days ago