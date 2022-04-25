France election 2022: Ukraine's Zelensky congratulates Macron on victory, calls him 'a true friend'

'I wish Emmanuel Macron new successes for the benefit of the French people'

AP file

By Reuters Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 6:51 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 7:04 AM

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election, saying the French president was a 'true friend'.

"Congratulations to the President and a true friend @EmmanuelMacron on the election victory," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter account in early hours on Monday.

"I wish Emmanuel Macron new successes for the benefit of the French people. I appreciate the support of France and I am convinced: we are stepping together to new common victories! To a strong and united Europe!"

