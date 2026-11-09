France accuses IRGC of cyberattack on supermarket fridges, summons Iran ambassador

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Monday accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of being behind a recent cyberattack on French supermarket fridges, saying there would be consequences for the country.

Barrot added that the Iranian ambassador had been summoned to the French foreign ministry.

Meanwhile the Paris prosecutor's office said it had requested international arrest warrants against the leader of Shahid Kaveh, an offensive cyber unit affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, and his two deputies.