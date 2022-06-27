Ten dead, over 200 injured in toxic gas leak in Jordan

A storage tank fell during transportation

By Agencies Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 8:08 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 8:40 PM

Ten people died and over 200 were injured in a toxic gas leak from a storage tank in Jordan's Aqaba port on Monday, according to AFP.

Specialised teams were dealing with the leak after a tank filled with toxic gas fell during its transportation, leading to a gas leak at the site, a state news agency said, citing the spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate, according to Reuters.

Jordanian news media released a video of the incident on Twitter.

