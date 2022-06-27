UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Ten dead, over 200 injured in toxic gas leak in Jordan

A storage tank fell during transportation

By Agencies

Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 8:08 PM

Last updated: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 8:40 PM

Ten people died and over 200 were injured in a toxic gas leak from a storage tank in Jordan's Aqaba port on Monday, according to AFP.

Specialised teams were dealing with the leak after a tank filled with toxic gas fell during its transportation, leading to a gas leak at the site, a state news agency said, citing the spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate, according to Reuters.

Jordanian news media released a video of the incident on Twitter.

More details to follow


More news from World