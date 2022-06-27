Ten dead, over 200 injured in toxic gas leak in Jordan

The UN World Food Programme said in April that the number of people facing acute food insecurity had already more than doubled since 2019
Ten people died and over 200 were injured in a toxic gas leak from a storage tank in Jordan's Aqaba port on Monday, according to AFP.
Specialised teams were dealing with the leak after a tank filled with toxic gas fell during its transportation, leading to a gas leak at the site, a state news agency said, citing the spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate, according to Reuters.
Jordanian news media released a video of the incident on Twitter.
