Four children killed in hatchet attack on Brazil preschool: Authorities

"Today, we mourn the loss of justice in America. Today is the day that a ruling political party arrests its leading opponent for having committed no crime," writes former president
A 25-year-old attacker invaded a preschool in southern Brazil and killed four children Wednesday with an axe-like weapon before turning himself in to police, authorities said.
"It is with immense sadness that I received the terrible news that the Good Shepherd preschool in Blumenau was invaded by a murderer who attacked children and employees. Unfortunately, four were killed," Santa Catarina state Governor Jorginho Mello said in a statement, declaring three days of mourning.
A source in his government confirmed to AFP the four victims were children, and said there were also four wounded.
Focus needs to be on how best to use the developments in AI, as it is hard to understand how a pause could work globally, says Microsoft founder
Environmentalists welcome move, KLM complains as airport to phase out all traffic between midnight and 5am, ban private jets and abandon project for an additional runway
Biden could soon find himself in the cross hairs of politically motivated suits from local prosecutors eager to make names for themselves
Across their lifetime, 17.8% of adults in high-income countries and 16.5% in low- and middle income countries were affected by infertility
It’s popular on social media apps to blame cortisol, sometimes known as the stress hormone, for myriad ills, but its role is not so clear-cut, scientists say
When the Federal Reserve uses interest rate hikes as a blunt tool, workers are the inevitable casualty
Ukrainian president to hold talks with political leaders on security issues, regional politics, economic cooperation and historical matters lingering between the neighbours as well as the transit of Ukrainian produce through Poland