Former US top diplomat Madeleine Albright passes away at 84

This mends a Trump-era rift between the two allies
World15 hours ago
Madeleine Albright, the first female US secretary of state and one of the most influential stateswomen of her generation, has died of cancer at age 84, her family announced Wednesday.
In a statement, Albright's family said she died "surrounded by family and friends," and paid tribute to "a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend" as well as a "tireless champion of democracy and human rights."
President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.
At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia.
Albright died of cancer, her family said.
ALSO READ:
This mends a Trump-era rift between the two allies
World15 hours ago
The vehicle went off the road while carrying children back to the town centre of San Andres
World16 hours ago
The Russian military seized the decommissioned plant at the beginning of the war
World16 hours ago
Ukrainian President Zelensky said more than 7,000 people had escaped in the last 24 hours alone
World16 hours ago
The 50-year-old is currently fighting extradition to the US to face trial for publishing secret related to the Iraq and Afghan wars
World16 hours ago
The news agency also cited the foreign ministry as telling the United States any hostile actions against Russia would provoke a decisive response
World16 hours ago
There were no immediate reports of fatalities or injuries, or major damage
World1 day ago
Respect for international law the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity, leaders say
World1 day ago