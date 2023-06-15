Former UK PM Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament: committee report

69% of the world's population still believes that men make better political leaders than women, and only 27% believe that it is essential for democracy that women have the same rights as men
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament over Covid-19 lockdown parties, a parliamentary committee said in a damning report on Thursday.
The privileges committee - the main disciplinary body for lawmakers - published its conclusions after investigating whether Johnson had wilfully misled parliament about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We conclude that in deliberately misleading the House Mr Johnson committed a serious contempt," the report said.
Johnson, one of Britain's most well-known and divisive politicians, said it was a lie to say he deliberately misled parliament and called the report a charade. He resigned from parliament last week after seeing an advance copy of the report.
The Committee found that Johnson sought to undermine the parliamentary process by deliberately misleading the House of Commons and the Committee, by breaching confidence, impugning the Committee and by being complicit in a campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation.
It said that were Johnson still a member of parliament, he should have been suspended from the House for 90 days. "We recommend that he should not be entitled to a former Member’s pass," it added.
ALSO READ:
69% of the world's population still believes that men make better political leaders than women, and only 27% believe that it is essential for democracy that women have the same rights as men
He has been suffering from leukaemia 'for some time' and had recently developed lung infection
Four Indigenous children, aged 13, 9, 5 and 1, were found alive Friday by rescuers after having wandered alone through the jungle for over a month
The 58-year-old driver was arrested and is being held at a police station where he will later be charged, say authorities
The supreme leader's guarded approval comes days after both Tehran and Washington denied a report that they were nearing an interim deal
Shahbaz Sharif says the country is moving one step at a time toward prosperity, economic growth and energy security
Many gathered at the Ramlila Maidan express happiness over the strides made in healthcare and education under the Aam Aadmi Party government's tenure
The flight was en route to New York from Istanbul