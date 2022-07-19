Former UK finance minister Sunak wins fourth round leadership contest vote

Ukrainian president says more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU work against the state
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the fourth round of voting in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.
Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest. The full results are below:
|Candidate
|Fourth round votes
|Rishi Sunak
|118
|Penny Mordaunt
|92
|Liz Truss
|86
|Kemi Badenoch
|59
Rishi Sunak won the most support in the third round of voting on Monday as well, with 115 votes.
