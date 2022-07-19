UAE

Former UK finance minister Sunak wins fourth round leadership contest vote

Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest

By Reuters

Published: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 6:20 PM

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the fourth round of voting in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest. The full results are below:

CandidateFourth round votes
Rishi Sunak118
Penny Mordaunt92
Liz Truss86
Kemi Badenoch59

Rishi Sunak won the most support in the third round of voting on Monday as well, with 115 votes.

