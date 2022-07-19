Former UK finance minister Sunak wins fourth round leadership contest vote

Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest

By Reuters Published: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 6:20 PM

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the fourth round of voting in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest. The full results are below:

Candidate Fourth round votes Rishi Sunak 118 Penny Mordaunt 92 Liz Truss 86 Kemi Badenoch 59

Rishi Sunak won the most support in the third round of voting on Monday as well, with 115 votes.

ALSO READ: