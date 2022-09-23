Former Chelsea FC owner played 'key part' in release of Britons held in Ukraine: Report

Putin's recent decree, televised address significantly escalated what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine
Sanctioned former Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich played a "key part" in the release of five men held by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine, a report said on Friday.
One of the five men freed in a prisoner swap earlier this week, John Harding, said the Russian oligarch identified himself to fellow detainee Shaun Pinner after they boarded their flight to Riyadh.
Harding, meanwhile, said he spoke to Abramovich's assistant who told him that the Russian had played a "key part" in their release, The Sun daily reported.
The freed prisoners were flown to the Saudi capital Riyadh on Wednesday, after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took part in negotiations.
Abramovich, 55, was sanctioned by the UK government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming he had proven his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is also subject to the EU's sanctions.
"Shaun was chatting away to him [Abramovich] about football for a long time, and I was speaking to his assistant ... She said Roman had played a key part in getting us back," Harding told The Sun.
"He's well respected by Ukrainians and massively by us now, too — he's done a hell of a lot for us, and we couldn't thank him enough," he added.
The five British men — Harding, Pinner, Aiden Aslin, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill — were released as part of a record-high prisoner swap that also freed US, Moroccan, Swedish and Croatian nationals, Ukrainian and separatist fighters, and a major pro-Moscow politician.
The British prisoners had been held by Russian proxies in the separatist hub of Donetsk after joining the war as volunteer fighters and aid workers.
Aslin and Pinner were sentenced to death in June, while the other three men went on trial in August on the same charge of serving as mercenaries.
One British man, Paul Urey, died in captivity, following his detention in April shortly after the war began.
Last month, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called for more systematic punitive measures against Russian oligarchs supporting Putin and the war in Ukraine. He claimed that Abramovich had so far escaped US sanctions, despite his companies "supplying metal to the Russian defence ministry".
ALSO READ:
Putin's recent decree, televised address significantly escalated what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine
All countries should follow the principle that one cannot conquer its neighbour's territory by force: American national security adviser Jake Sullivan
These obstacles are impacting mental health, with young people citing financial difficulties as their primary source of stress
70% of young respondents in the GCC and 60% in North Africa say Sharia Islamic principles should be the basis of their legal systems
His address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold referendums
Unusual for sperm whales to wash ashore, warmer temperatures could be changing ocean currents and moving mammals' traditional food sources: Marine scientist
Secretary-General warned of an increasingly divided world in his speech on Tuesday, yet the international organisation sees good in the planet
FBI last week confirmed its agents were 'executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge' at a drive-through window