Forbes' top 10 billionaires: India's Mukesh Ambani drops down from latest June list

Take a look at who features on this niche list

By Web Desk Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 8:30 PM

Keeping track of the world's wealth, Forbes, a global media company, regularly updates their list of the world's richest people.

Using stock prices and exchange rates, the media firm calculates who holds the world's most wealth.

Mukesh Ambani, once Asia's richest person, ranking 9th on the Forbes' List has dropped to the 13th rank over the past two months.

Take a look at the world's top 10 billionaires, as of June 6, 2023 along with their current net worth:

1. Bernard Arnault - $214.8 billion

2. Elon Musk - $206.6 billion

3. Jeff Bezos - $148.4 billion

4. Larry Ellison - $133.1 billion

5. Bill Gates - $115.7 billion

6. Warren Buffett - $114.9 billion

7. Larry Page - $106.7 billion

8. Steve Ballmer - $102.2 billion

9. Sergey Brin - $101.4 billion

10. Carlos Slim Helu - $99 billion

