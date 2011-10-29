Foot bridge collapses in India, 30 feared dead

GAUHATI, India - Police say a foot bridge spanning a river in northeast India has collapsed and 30 people were feared dead.

By (AP) Published: Sat 29 Oct 2011, 9:30 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Apr 2015, 1:13 AM

Senior police officer Kyle Aya says people were crossing the bridge over the Kameng River in Arunachal Pradesh state when it collapsed Saturday. Many were women and children.

Aya told The Associated Press at least 28 villagers were rescued from the river by police and paramilitary forces.

The region is nearly 370 miles (500 kilometers) north of Gauhati, the capital of Assam state.

Press Trust of India quoted police as saying a swift current was hindering rescues.