Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie has died

Family describes her as a "revered musician who was loved universally"

By Reuters

Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 1:11 AM

Singer-songwriter Christine McVie, a member of British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died aged 79, BBC reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from her family.

Her family described her as a "revered musician who was loved universally," BBC reported.

The musician passed away peacefully at the hospital surrounded by family. 


