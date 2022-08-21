Flash floods kill dozens in Afghanistan, Pakistan

The former prime minister leads a PTI rally in support of incarcerated leader Shahbaz Gill
Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan and neighbouring parts of Pakistan left dozens of people dead overnight, according to local officials.
Associated Press video showed villagers in the Khushi district of Logar province, south of the Afghan capital of Kabul, cleaning up after the flooding, their damaged homes in disarray.
Abdullah Mufaker, head of the province’s natural disaster response authority, said it was still unknown how many were killed and injured by the rising waters but that there were at least nine fatalities.
“The exact number is not clear for the time being, and the people have gone to remove the dead bodies,” he said.
Del Agha, a village elder, said the flooding was unprecedented in the history of Khushi. “It destroyed all the people’s animals, houses and agricultural lands,” he said. “People are homeless, they have been forced to take refuge in the mountains.”
In neighbouring Pakistan, flooding triggered by the monsoon rains killed at least 36 people, including 11 dead in areas bordering Afghanistan, according to the country’s natural disaster management authority. Rescue workers backed by the military have evacuated thousands of marooned people to safety, while more rains are expected this week in Pakistan.
The monsoon season runs from July through September.
Last week, heavy rains set off flash floods that killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing in northern Afghanistan.
The former prime minister leads a PTI rally in support of incarcerated leader Shahbaz Gill
Himachal Pradesh’s disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25
Substance found in bodies of newborns
The gang approved loans on high interest rates and after recovery, used to extort customers using morphed photos
According to Antonio Guterres, more than 650,000 metric tonnes of grain and other food exported from Ukraine since a deal last month
Prosecutors issue flurry of release warrants in one of country's biggest-ever mass arrests
The plane overshot the runway at Bole International Airport Addis Ababa
Last thing the Hollywood star had posted was a video apology to Chris Rock