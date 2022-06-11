Five people killed in helicopter crash near Tuscany in Italy

Two passengers are still missing days after the aircraft vanished

Five people were killed after a helicopter crash in Italy, a regional governor said on Saturday. He confirmed that two passengers are still missing two days after the aircraft vanished from radar screens.

Eugenio Giani, the governor of the Tuscany region, wrote on Facebook that the helicopter crashed in a mountain area. The bodies of the five dead were found on Saturday.

The helicopter took off on Thursday from Lucca in Tuscany and was heading towards the northern city of Treviso when it disappeared from radar screens after hitting bad weather above a hilly, wooded area.

Seven people were aboard the helicopter, including four Turkish businessmen working for Eczacibasi Consumer Products, a subsidiary of the major Turkish industrial group, Eczacibasi (ECZYT.IS). They had been attending a paper technologies fair in Italy, the company said in a statement.

According to Lebanese state news agency NNA, the other two passengers were Lebanese.

