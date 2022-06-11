Five people killed in helicopter crash near Tuscany in Italy

Shaun Pinner was captured during the battle for the port city of Mariupol
World5 hours ago
Five people were killed after a helicopter crash in Italy, a regional governor said on Saturday. He confirmed that two passengers are still missing two days after the aircraft vanished from radar screens.
Eugenio Giani, the governor of the Tuscany region, wrote on Facebook that the helicopter crashed in a mountain area. The bodies of the five dead were found on Saturday.
The helicopter took off on Thursday from Lucca in Tuscany and was heading towards the northern city of Treviso when it disappeared from radar screens after hitting bad weather above a hilly, wooded area.
Seven people were aboard the helicopter, including four Turkish businessmen working for Eczacibasi Consumer Products, a subsidiary of the major Turkish industrial group, Eczacibasi (ECZYT.IS). They had been attending a paper technologies fair in Italy, the company said in a statement.
According to Lebanese state news agency NNA, the other two passengers were Lebanese.
ALSO READ:
Shaun Pinner was captured during the battle for the port city of Mariupol
World5 hours ago
This is the first time Ursula von der Leyen has publicly given timing on when the commission will deliver its opinion
World5 hours ago
The surging costs have become a political headache for the administration
World5 hours ago
Lawmaker says the convicted are prisoners of war under international law
World7 hours ago
Twenty-three Kherson residents receive new documents through a “simplified procedure” facilitated by a decree signed by Putin
World7 hours ago
The organisers aim to spur political leaders into action
World7 hours ago
The members were selected by secret ballot
World8 hours ago
Investigation is ongoing, motive still a "big mystery"
World11 hours ago