First Red Cross aid flight lands in Sudan as fighting rages

The eight tonnes of humanitarian cargo includes surgical material to support the country's hospitals

By AFP Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 3:58 PM

A first plane laden with humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross landed in Sudan on Sunday, where deadly clashes between rival generals' forces have entered their third week.

"The eight tonnes of humanitarian cargo includes surgical material to support Sudanese hospitals and volunteers from the Sudan Red Crescent Society," said the ICRC about the shipment from Jordan to Port Sudan.

More than 500 people have been killed since battles erupted on April 15 between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and his number two Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

They have agreed to multiple truces but none has effectively taken hold as the number of dead civilians continues to rise and chaos and lawlessness grip Khartoum, a city of five million people where many have been cloistered in their homes lacking food, water, and electricity.

