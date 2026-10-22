First human case of livestock virus Shamonda unlikely to spread: WHO

It is suspected that the victim was bitten by a midge carrying the virus in eastern France, where it had circulated among animals

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 22 Oct 2026, 5:26 PM
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The World Health Organisation said on Thursday it was unlikely that the first documented human case of the Shamonda virus disease, which is usually found in livestock, would spread further, adding that it was monitoring the situation.

"Based on current information and knowledge of the transmission of closely related viruses, this is an isolated human case and it is unlikely to lead to wider spread at this time," the WHO told Reuters in a statement.

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It is suspected that the victim was bitten by a midge carrying the virus in eastern France, where it had circulated among animals during the spring and ​summer, according to the French government.

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