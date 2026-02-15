Fire at Yemen shopping mall kills one, injures 13, state media says

The fire, which broke out after midnight on Saturday, destroyed the mall and damaged nearby shops

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 15 Feb 2026, 10:47 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

One person was killed and 13 were injured after a fire broke out at a shopping mall in the city of Marib, Yemen, on Sunday, state news agency Saba said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Recommended For You

Dubai Police announce Ramadan Iftar Cannon sites

Dubai Police announce Ramadan Iftar Cannon sites

Who are new DP World leaders Essa Kazim, Yuvraj Narayan?

Who are new DP World leaders Essa Kazim, Yuvraj Narayan?

Sesame Street Private Nursery strengthens early learning foundations in Abu Dhabi

Sesame Street Private Nursery strengthens early learning foundations in Abu Dhabi

Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill 11 since dawn on Sunday

Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill 11 since dawn on Sunday

India's Modi congratulates Bangladesh's BNP Tarique Rahman on 'decisive' election win

India's Modi congratulates Bangladesh's BNP Tarique Rahman on 'decisive' election win

 

The fire, which broke out after midnight on Saturday, destroyed the mall and damaged nearby shops, Saba added. The death and injuries were all caused by suffocation, it said.

ALSO READ