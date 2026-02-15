Fire at Yemen shopping mall kills one, injures 13, state media says
The fire, which broke out after midnight on Saturday, destroyed the mall and damaged nearby shops
- Reuters
One person was killed and 13 were injured after a fire broke out at a shopping mall in the city of Marib, Yemen, on Sunday, state news agency Saba said.
The fire, which broke out after midnight on Saturday, destroyed the mall and damaged nearby shops, Saba added. The death and injuries were all caused by suffocation, it said.