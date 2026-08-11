Video: Fire breaks out at Libya gasoline reservoir after major attack on refinery

A major gasoline reservoir in Libya's Zawiya, west of Tripoli, caught fire and collapsed on Monday after what authorities said was an attack by unknown perpetrators.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) said the tank contained about 4.5 million litres of gasoline. NOC said it could declare force majeure and completely halt operations at the Zawiya refinery if drone attacks on oil assets in the city continued, after reporting a third such attack over Sunday and Monday.

The reservoir is located at the second-largest oil refinery in Libya, with a refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"This evening, tank number 402-T, belonging to the Brega Oil Company and used for storing gasoline, was directly targeted, resulting in a severe fire before the tank completely collapsed," the NOC said in a statement.

NOC said the latest drone targeted an oil blending and filling plant operated by the Zawiya Oil Refining Company, falling near its main oil tank and a pipeline network used to produce oils for the domestic market.

Brega said in a statement that firefighters were working to contain the blaze, adding that "cooling operations are underway for adjacent tanks to prevent the fire from spreading".

Watch a video of the blaze below:

Libya's emergency services agency said on Facebook that there had been "no serious casualties" and that most of the cases they were treating were of smoke inhalation.

The NOC declared a state of emergency and called for an investigation.

Separately, a Libyan parliamentary panel condemned the attack and called for stronger protection of oil installations.

"The House of Representatives' Energy and Natural Resources Committee condemns in the strongest terms the criminal attack targeting the Zawiya Refinery, one of the most vital facilities in the oil and gas sector that is a cornerstone of the national economy," it said in a statement.

Libya has the most abundant oil reserves in Africa but has been divided ever since it was plunged into war during the ouster in 2011 of former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Two governments are currently vying for power: the UN-recognised administration in Tripoli led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and a rival in the east backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar.

In a statement, the Tripoli-based government said Dbeibah held a meeting earlier in the day with key officials, including the interior minister and the chiefs of some armed groups in the capital, "to follow up on the latest security developments".

Dbeibah "stressed the need to deal firmly with any transgressions or actions that threaten security or harm vital facilities and installations", the statement said.