Finnish PM caught in controversial party videos, denies taking drugs

On Thursday, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that she was ready to take a drug test, after her party videos landed her into trouble, according to an ANI report.
The 36-year-old, who has faced some criticism over videos of her clubbing with Finnish celebrities, told reporters she was "disappointed" that videos taken at a private party were made public.
"I'm disappointed that they've become public. I spent the evening with friends. Partied, pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang," Finland broadcaster YLE quoted her as saying.
She maintained that partying in a "boisterous" way was not due to drugs.
"I have nothing to hide. I have never taken drugs," Sputnik quoted her saying, to YLE.
The party is said to have taken place a few weeks ago, in private flats.
The scandal erupted after some media claimed that a slang word for cocaine could be heard in one of the clips, while others said it was more likely to mean liquor.
The Prime Minister argued she had only drank alcohol, and that there was no evidence that any illegal substance had been consumed by anyone, according to YLE.
Opposition Finns Party leader Riikka Purra called for Marin to take a voluntary drug test. His call was echoed by Mikko Karna of the agrarian Center Party, a coalition partner of Marin's Social Democrats.
In December, the prime minister was forced to apologise for going clubbing after being exposed to Covid-19.
She was initially told she didn't need to self-isolate, but then missed a text telling her the opposite, because she'd left her work phone at home.
Ms Marin became Prime Minister in 2019, at age 34, making her one of the youngest leaders in the world.
