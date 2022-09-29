Finland to ban entry to Russian tourists starting midnight

The Finnish government justified its decision saying the continued arrivals of visitors from Russia was endangering the country’s international relations

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the Prague Congress Center in Prague, Czech Republic.

By AP Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 3:07 PM

The Finnish government said Thursday it would significantly limit passenger traffic on Finland’s border with Russia, banning Russian citizens traveling with tourist visas from entering the Nordic country effective Friday.

“The decision in principle aims to completely prevent Russian tourism to Finland and the related transit through Finland,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said during a news conference.

The government justified its decision by saying that continued arrivals of Russian tourists in Finland is endangering the country’s international relations. It didn’t specify further.

As of September 1, Finland slashed the number of visas — including for tourism purposes — issued to Russian citizens to one-tenth of the typical number, a move seen as a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

ALSO READ: