Final Nobel Prize 2025 announced: Economics award goes to Mokyr, Aghion, Howitt

The prestigious award, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million)

Published: Mon 13 Oct 2025, 2:00 PM

First batch of Palestinian prisoners arrives in West Bank after return of Israeli hostages

Gitex 2025: Dubai Ruler spotted with sons Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum

Gitex 2025: UAE to roll out smart cars to detect visa violators

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt won the 2025 Nobel economics prize for "having explained innovation-driven economic growth", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The prestigious award, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the final prize to be given out this year and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million).

