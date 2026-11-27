FIFA was the victim of a cyberattack that resulted in personal and business data being stolen.

A group called the Handsome Boy Hacking Club (HBHC) claims it stole more than 12 gigabytes of data from the governing body. That represents less than 0.1% of all data held by FIFA, sources told multiple media outlets.

HBHC reportedly impersonated staff members to steal documents including identity and immigration information, executive information, financial records, legal documents and internal governance records and screenshots. It posted a screenshot of apparent FIFA files on X on Nov. 19.

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According to reports, the stolen data did not include documents related to the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal that was abandoned after this year's World Cup.

"FIFA can confirm that it has been the victim of a criminal cyberattack resulting in unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and business information," a FIFA spokesperson said. "FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement.

"FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data. Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned."