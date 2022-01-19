FBI, Europol take down computer servers used in ‘major international cyberattacks’

Communications badly hampered by the severing of undersea cable
World13 hours ago
The FBI, Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency and Canada on Tuesday announced to have taken down 15 computer servers that were used in “major international cyberattacks.”
The 10-country sting operation involved police from Germany to the United Kingdom to Ukraine. The crackdown targeted a popular virtual private networking (VPN) service that police say cybercriminals used to cover their tracks while breaching numerous organizations and trying to extort them, said law enforcement agencies said this week, reported CNN.
Europol said that after seizing the servers, investigators have identified “more than 100 businesses” that were at risk of being hacked by cybercriminals, including ransomware groups.
ALSO READ:
It’s the latest effort by North American and European police to bust ransomware groups that have threatened critical infrastructure on both continents.
US and European enforcement agencies in the fall arrested two people in Ukraine who allegedly made multimillion-dollar ransom demands following hacks of European and US organizations, reported CNN.
A note from investigators greeted visitors to the website of VPNLab.net, the targeted VPN service: “THIS DOMAIN HAS BEEN SEIZED.” The note said that law enforcement would continue combing through the VPN data in an effort to track the hackers.
“The cybercriminals using this VPN were committing attacks globally,” Europol spokesperson Claire Georges told CNN.
The administrator of a popular Russian and English-language cybercrime forum with over 180,000 registered users has advertised the VPN service since 2009, according to Mark Arena, CEO of cybersecurity firm Intel 471.
The news comes as US officials say they believe Russia, in a rare move, has arrested the person responsible for the ransomware attack on a major US pipeline operator last May, reported CNN.
Communications badly hampered by the severing of undersea cable
World13 hours ago
The Tongan navy reported the area was hit by waves estimated to be 15-30 feet high.
World21 hours ago
The new centre will be called 'Nusantara'.
World22 hours ago
He reiterated Pakistan's full solidarity with the leadership, government and people of the UAE
World23 hours ago
More than 4,200 flights in the United States were cancelled or delayed.
World1 day ago
Support has poured in for UAE from all over the world as the attack claimed three lives and damaged facilities.
World1 day ago
BBC officials say the two-year freeze means the BBC will now have to “absorb inflation”, raising the prospect of cuts to jobs and services
World1 day ago
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemns the attack and orders an investigation
World1 day ago