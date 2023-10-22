UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Family of missing UK teenager say she was killed in Hamas attack: Report

Earlier, it was reported that her 13-year-old sister and mother had died

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
For illustrative purposes only
For illustrative purposes only
by

Web Desk

Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 8:38 PM

A 16-year-old teenager, Noiya Sharabi, from the UK, who went missing when Hamas attacked Israel, has been identified as dead by her family.

Earlier, it was reported that her sister Yahel and her mother Lianne had been killed in the attack. Her father Eli is still missing, according to the BBC.

More to follow

Web Desk

More news from World