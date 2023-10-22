Family of missing UK teenager say she was killed in Hamas attack: Report

Earlier, it was reported that her 13-year-old sister and mother had died

by Web Desk Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 8:38 PM

A 16-year-old teenager, Noiya Sharabi, from the UK, who went missing when Hamas attacked Israel, has been identified as dead by her family.

Earlier, it was reported that her sister Yahel and her mother Lianne had been killed in the attack. Her father Eli is still missing, according to the BBC.

