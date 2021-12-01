Explosion of WWII bomb in Munich injures 3, disrupts trains

The dead comprised 11 miners already confirmed killed, 35 who had been reported missing, and six rescue workers
World5 days ago
A World War II bomb exploded at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich on Wednesday, injuring three people, one of them seriously, German police said.
A column of smoke was seen rising from the site near the Donnersbergerbruecke station. The construction site run by Germany’s national railway is located on the approach to Munich’s central station, which is a bit over a kilometer (about a half-mile) to the east. Trains to and from that station, one of Germany’s busiest, were suspended.
Unexploded bombs are still found frequently in Germany, even 76 years after the end of the war, and often during work on construction sites.
They are usually defused or disposed of in controlled explosions, a process that sometimes entails large-scale evacuations as a precaution.
Bavaria’s state interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, said the 250-kilogram (550-pound) bomb was found during drilling work, German news agency dpa reported.
It wasn’t immediately clear why it wasn’t discovered earlier; in general, sites in central Munich are scanned carefully for possible unexploded bombs.
The dead comprised 11 miners already confirmed killed, 35 who had been reported missing, and six rescue workers
World5 days ago
At least 27 people died trying to cross the English Channel on Wednesday
World5 days ago
Mirjana Spoljaric Egger previously served as the head of the UN and international organisations division of the Swiss foreign ministry
World6 days ago
Andersson was tapped to replace Stefan Lofven as party leader and prime minister, roles he relinquished earlier this year
World1 week ago
Fourth body found after landslide caused by heavy rains swept vehicles off the road
World1 week ago
Three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft at the Nordstrom at the Broadway Plaza outdoor mall in Walnut Creek
World1 week ago
The 54-page manuscript contains preparatory work for Einstein’s key achievement, the theory of relativity
World1 week ago
Incident occurred after passenger tried to check in bag with a firearm inside
World1 week ago