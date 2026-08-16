Explained: What is UN Security Council Resolution 2817, often invoked during US-Iran war?

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

On August 28, the US-Israel-Iran war will have completed six months. During this time, the United Nations Security Council met several times, with member nations issuing condemnations and calling for peace to prevail.

When the 15-member body met on March 11, less than two weeks after the war began, it adopted Resolution 2817, demanding that Iran cease its attacks on Gulf nations. Since its adoption, countries issuing statements often invoke the document, terming attacks as a "flagrant" or "blatant" violation of Resolution 2817.

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Khaleej Times breaks down the resolution, giving you details on what the text says, its implications, and how different countries reacted to its adoption.

What are UN resolutions?

UN resolutions are "formal expressions of the opinion or will of United Nations organs". The UNSC is charged with taking action on any threats to peace, through resolutions and decisions.

The Security Council consists of five permanent members — US, UK, Russia, France and China — and 10 non-permanent members who are elected for two-year terms.

The first step to adopt a resolution is to produce a draft, which can be sponsored by one or more members. After many rounds of discussions, a final draft is circulated.

After the draft is formatted and published, Security Council members vote, and can introduce amendments to the draft.

A resolution needs nine votes in its favour in order to be adopted. However, if even one of the UNSC's permanent members — UK, US, France, Russia and China — vetoes the resolution, despite garnering nine positive votes, it will not pass.

What does the text say?

Resolution 2817 was drafted after several GCC countries, and Jordan, were forced to defend themselves against a barrage of Iranian attacks that Tehran said it launched in retaliation for US attacks, as it claimed that all regional US assets are 'legitimate targets'.

However, Gulf countries have pointed out that Iran has struck vital facilities. In March, a top UAE diplomat said Iran's claims that its attacks in the Gulf are aimed at US military bases are false, warning that missile and drone strikes have instead been hitting civilian infrastructure.

The UNSC Resolution 2817:

Reiterated support for territorial integrity and political independence of the countries facing Iran attacks, namely, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Jordan

Affirmed the right of "individual or collective self-defence" and denounced Iran's attacks on civilians, residential areas and civilian infrastructure

Demanded cessation of attacks and threats to neighbouring states, including the use of proxies

Condemned attacks on vessels, and Iran actions aimed at interfering with navigation or closing Strait of Hormuz, or threatening maritime security in the Bab Al Mandab, and the subsequent adverse impact on international trade

Affirmed that freedom of navigation by merchant and commercial vessels must be respected, and noted the right of Member States to defend their vessels from attacks and provocations

Decided to remain actively seized of the matter (meaning that the council will continue to monitor developments and take further action if necessary)

How did the UN Security Council vote?

The resolution was submitted by Bahrain on behalf of the GCC countries and Jordan. The document was co-sponsored by 135 UN member states, and adopted on March 11, 2026.

Thirteen countries voted for the resolution, while two countries, China and Russia, chose to abstain. The thirteen countries who voted for the resolution were France, US, UK, Bahrain, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, Greece, Latvia, Liberia, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia.

How did countries react to UNSC Resolution 2817?

Countries reacted to the adoption in differing ways, with some supporting the resolution, while others called out the document for an apparent lack of fairness.

UAE, Bahrain

According to the UN website, which provides full coverage of UNSC meetings, Bahrain's representative Jamal Fares Alrowaiei said the high number of countries co-sponsoring the resolution reflects the world's "collective conscience".

He said the "international community is resolute in rejecting these Iranian unjust, hostile acts".

As reported earlier by Khaleej Times, UAE's representative Mohamed Abushahab said the adoption "sends a clear and unified message that the international community will not tolerate attacks on our sovereignty or the deliberate targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure."

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the resolution was adopted after several letters were submitted to the UN Secretary-General and the UNSC President, detailing the scale and impact of Iran’s attacks on the UAE and the wider region.

China, Russia

The two countries who chose to abstain said the text of the resolution does not give the "overall picture" and is "biased" in nature. China's representative Fu Cong pointed out that the US and Israel had launched strikes without UNSC authorisation.

Meanwhile, Moscow's representative Vassily Nebenzia said the resolution has a "one-sided" tone. He said the text could be interpreted by "those who started this war" to continue acts of aggression against Iran. He also pointed out that attacks against civilians were carried out by US and Israel too, not just Iran.

Russia then introduced a separate draft resolution, which it described as an "impartial document", but it was rejected by the Council; only four voted in favour, while nine abstained.

US, Israel, and Iran

The United States, whose joint strikes with Israel triggered the Iran war, was the UN Security Council President when the resolution was passed. The US representative, Ambassador Mike Waltz, who voted in favour of the resolution, said "Iran shoots in all directions," when explaining his vote.

Meanwhile, Israel's representative Danny Danon said the council's message is clear: "Targeting civilians is wrong, targeting cities is wrong, and Iran must stop."

The widely-backed resolution "leaves a lasting stain" on the UN council's record, said Tehran's representative Amir Saeid Iravani, also terming it a "serious setback" to the organisation's credibility. He alleged that the US was abusing its position as Council President and blocking efforts to end the war.

"Let me make it clear — this resolution is a manifest injustice against my country, the main victim of a clear act of aggression," he added.

Is Iran obligated to follow UNSC resolutions?

Yes, Iran is obligated to follow UNSC resolutions under Article 25 of the UN Charter, which states that members are required to "accept and carry out the decisions of the Security Council".

Article 24 also states that UN members "confer on the Security Council primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security".

Iran is one of the 50 founding members of the United Nations, having joined the organisation in 1945. It has been an active member since, with several UN offices and programmes operating in the country.

How has Iran violated the resolution?

Even after the UN resolution was adopted, Iran continued its attacks affecting civilians, and targeting civilian infrastructure in the Gulf region, including critical energy sites and the aviation sector.

During the war, Iranian strikes on the newly renovated Kuwait International Airport led to the death of one person and injuries to 63 others. Power and desalination plants were also attacked in Kuwait. In Bahrain, Iran strikes have hit residential areas, injuring a 11-year-old girl, and leading to damage to homes and cars.

Attacks on civilian infrastructure in UAE included strikes on telecommunications, including Du and Thuraya buildings, as well as attacks on energy sites such as Fujairah’s Petroleum Industries Zone.