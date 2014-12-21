Expand anti-terror operation to entire country: MQM chief

Muttahida Qaumi Movement chief Altaf Hussain has called for expanding the ongoing army operation ‘Zarb-e-Azb’ against militants in the tribal region to the entire country.

By Our Correspondent Published: Sun 21 Dec 2014, 11:44 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Apr 2015, 12:15 AM

Addressing a huge rally in Karachi on Friday evening, Altaf Hussain said the operation should continue till complete elimination of the Taleban and their supporters in the country.

Hussain said that the Peshawar tragedy has united the country against terrorism, and if we want to save Pakistan we have to weed out terrorism and its roots. There should be no distinction between good and bad Taleban because both have caused immense damage to the country and killed thousands of innocent people besides security forces, police and Rangers.

The MQM chief was very harsh on Islamabad’s Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz for refusing to condemn the Peshawar school massacre and turning the mosque and its affiliate Jamia Hafsa as hotbeds of terrorism.

“I demand the intelligence agencies and the army to demolish the Lal Masjid and close Jamia Hafsa as Lal Masjid Khateeb Maulana Abdul Aziz had declared the Peshawar school attack a reaction of terrorists.”

Hussain also called for the arrest of Maulana Aziz.

He asked the army, MI and ISI to recognise black sheep within their ranks and take action against them. He claimed that some people inside the Army Public School had facilitated the attackers who took the attackers to the school canteen and provided them weapons that were kept there. Referring to Imran Khan, Hussain said that the ‘failed sit-in leader’ had supported talks with the Taleban, adding that no religion teaches violence, who whoever does wrong in the name of religion is a culprit.

The MQM chief also demanded an early holding of local bodies election and formation of new administrative units and new provinces for better governance and urged the government to immediately pass a bill for carving out new provinces.

Meanwhile, police booked Maulana Aziz for hurling threats against civil society activists who had staged demonstrations outside Lal Masjid to condemn his pro-Taleban stance. — news@khaleejtimes.com