Ex-Polish President and Nobel laureate Lech Walesa tests Covid-positive

These include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows
World1 day ago
Lech Walesa, the former Polish president and Solidarity trade union leader who played a leading role in the fall of Communism, has coronavirus, he said on Friday.
Originally a shipyard electrician in the northern port city of Gdansk, Walesa became a symbol of the historic changes that ended the Cold War, leading the Solidarity trade union movement which brought about the switch to a free-market economy in 1989.
“I can’t believe it ... I am infected,” the Nobel Peace Prize laureate wrote on Facebook.
Walesa, 78, has suffered from ill health in recent years and underwent a heart operation in 2021.
Walesa served as president from 1990 to 1995, the first leader of post-Communist Poland.
In recent years he was a staunch critic of Poland’s ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), who in turn have been deeply critical of the transition from Communism to a free-market economy that Walesa led.
These include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows
World1 day ago
'The most pressing humanitarian needs are safe water, food and non-food items'
World1 day ago
Aris Sumarsono, better known as Zulkarnaen, was a former military commander in Jemaah Islamiah.
World2 days ago
His first major public broadcast appearance since he assumed the role in September.
World2 days ago
UK High Court ruled adainst the millionaire in a dispute with the Swiss bank UBS
World2 days ago
10 countries were involved in the sting operation that targeted a popular VPN service
World2 days ago
He had seven children, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren
World2 days ago
The accident has prompted protests from dozens of fishermen
World2 days ago