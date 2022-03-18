European politicians nominate Ukraine President Zelensky for Nobel Peace Prize

Resolution includes cooperation on humanitarian, political and human rights fronts.
World17 hours ago
Several current and former European politicians addressed the Norwegian Nobel Committee with a request to nominate Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022.
In that regard, politicians requested the committee to extend the nomination procedure until March 31.
“We therefore humbly call upon you, the Committee, to consider: Extending and thereby re-opening the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022 to allow for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine,” the statement, dated March 11, said.
The politicians also called on the committee “to reopen and reconsider the 2022 nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize,” according to the statement.
ALSO READ:
This year’s Nobel Prize announcements will take place from October 3 to 10. As many as 251 individuals and 92 organisations applied for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.
Resolution includes cooperation on humanitarian, political and human rights fronts.
World17 hours ago
The port city is encircled by Russian forces and has seen some of the fiercest bombardment of the conflict
World19 hours ago
Russia accused the West of stoking 'disgusting' Russophobia in an attempt to tear the country apart
World22 hours ago
Oleksii Reznikov cited examples such as a Russian airstrike on a theatre where 1,200 women and children were sheltering
World22 hours ago
A new report said technical efforts are being made to filter foreign web traffic
World23 hours ago
Micheal Martin was due to meet US President Biden to mark St Patrick's Day
World1 day ago
Sumy Oblast's governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky gave detailed information
World1 day ago
India has already given the island nation a loan of $500 million for fuel purchase
World1 day ago