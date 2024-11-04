Zelensky voices solidarity with Moldova's Sandu after her election win

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Moldova Maia Sandu address the media as they arrive for the European Political Community Summit in Bulboaca on June 1, 2023. — AFP File

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Moldova's Maia Sandu on her presidential election victory and reaffirmed Kyiv's commitment to jointly work on a common goal towards European Union membership.

Sandu, the pro-Western incumbent who has accelerated Moldova's push to leave Moscow's orbit, claimed victory in Sunday's closely-fought runoff, defeating Alexandr Stoianoglo, who was backed by the traditionally pro-Russian Socialist Party.

"On behalf of the Ukrainian people I expressed our solidarity with the European choice of the Moldovan people," Zelensky said on the social media platform X following a phone conversation with Sandu.

Zelensky said he had coordinated the "next steps" on the EU accession path with Sandu. The Central Electoral Commission said Sandu, a former World Bank adviser, had won 55.3 per cent of the vote. However, she owed her victory to Moldova's large expatriate electorate, picking up more than 80 per cent support among citizens living abroad, while Stoianoglo secured 51.33 per cent within the country's borders. Moldovan officials have accused Russia and Moscow-backed fugitive businessman Ilan Shor of meddling in both rounds of the presidential election and also in a referendum last month on closer EU ties, which Sandu's pro-EU camp narrowly won.

Russia denies interfering, while Shor has denied wrongdoing.