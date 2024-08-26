Zelensky urges Europe to help down Russian drones, missiles

People take shelter in the Teatralna metro station during a Russian air attack in Kyiv on Monday. AFP

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 2:57 PM

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged European nations to help down drones and missiles over Ukraine in the wake of deadly Russian aerial bombardments across his country.

He said a Russian barrage hit Ukraine on Monday with more than 100 missiles and around 100 drones, including in several western regions neighbouring or near European countries.

"In our various regions of Ukraine, we could do much more to protect lives if the aviation of our European neighbours worked together with our F-16s and together with our air defence," Zelensky said in a post on social media.