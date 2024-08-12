X hit with Austrian data use complaint over AI training

Austrian advocacy group accuses the Elon Musk-owned company of training its AI systems with users' personal data without their consent

Austrian advocacy group NOYB on Monday filed a complaint against social media platform X accusing the Elon Musk-owned company of training its artificial intelligence (AI) with users' personal data without their consent in violation of EU privacy law.

The group led by privacy activist Max Schrems announced that it had filed General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) complaints with authorities in nine European Union authorities to ramp up pressure on the Irish data protection authority DPC.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission, the lead EU regulator for most of the top US internet firms due to the location of their EU operations in the country, has sought an order to suspend or restrict X from processing the data of users for the purposes of developing, training or refining its AI systems.

X has agreed not to train its AI systems for now using personal data collected from EU users before they had the option to withdraw their consent, an Irish court heard last week.

However, NOYB said the DPC complaint is mainly concerned with mitigation measures and a lack of cooperation by X, and does not question the legality of the data processing itself.