Woman takes 1,000 driving lessons in 30 years, is yet to get licence

A UK mum suffers from such a great phobia of driving that she has yet to get a licence despite undergoing 1,000 lessons in the last 30 years.

Isabelle Stedman, 47, first started lessons when she was 17, but so great is her dread when she takes the driving seat that she passes out behind the wheel.

The supermarket worker, who hails from Ampthill, Bedfordshire, has gone through seven different instructors — and even tried hypnotism — but to no avail.

"I've been learning for 30 years, but still whenever I get in a car it feels like I've never been in a car before and it's terrifying," she said, according to SWNS.

"I don't understand it but it's like I get so anxious and overwhelmed that my brain cuts out and I lose consciousness for a few seconds."

Roundabouts are the worst for the mum-of-two. The most recent blackout occurred during a week-long intensive course that she thought could finally put her on the road to motoring success. Instead, it turned out to be the "most traumatising" week of her life.

"I got to day three of the course and I was nervously approaching a roundabout — and then I felt myself get really light-headed," said Isabelle. "Before I knew it, we were at the side of the road and the instructor was telling me he'd had to grab the wheel after I just slumped."

The incident left her sobbing and needing to sleep "for hours afterwards" because of how emotionally draining the whole experience was.

Isabelle has two children who are both taking driving lessons as well — although minus their mother's fears.

Although doctors have been unable to get to the bottom of her condition, the anxious mum is still hopeful that her luck will change.

"It's not like I hate driving," she said. "I want to, but it feels impossible for me. It's been a 30-year-long nightmare but I have to hope that one day I'll get there."