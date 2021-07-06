WHO’s Covid-19 fight still short of $16.8 billion
More than 3.25 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been injected in at least 216 territories around the world
The World Health Organisation’s global appeal for funding for coronavirus vaccines, treatments, diagnostics and equipment is still $16.8-billion short — almost half its total needs, the WHO said on Tuesday.
The funding shortfall comes amid a widening gap between rich and poor nations in their ability to fight the pandemic, with access to vaccines woefully uneven.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, sounding an alarm on the gap in access to resources, warned that the pandemic remained in a “very dangerous phase” more than 18 months in.
“The countries that are now opening up their societies are those that have largely controlled the supply of life-saving of personal protective equipment, tests, oxygen, and especially vaccines,” he said on Tuesday at a member state briefing on the WHO’s Access to Covid Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) programme.
“Meanwhile, countries without access to sufficient supplies are facing waves of hospitalisations and death.”
ACT-A is an internationally-coordinated scheme aimed at developing, producing, procuring and distributing weapons to combat the pandemic.
It has received pledges of $17.7 billion for 2020-21, but needs the remainder by the end of this year.
Some $8.1 billion of the remaining $16.8 billion is needed urgently, WHO said.
ACT-A gave birth to the Covax facility, designed to ensure poorer countries could access eventual vaccines, fearing a scramble for jabs.
More than 3.25 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been injected in at least 216 territories around the world, according to an AFP count.
Across the countries defined as high income by the World Bank, 84 doses have been injected per 100 inhabitants.
But just one dose has been administered per 100 inhabitants in the 29 lowest-income countries.
Covax on Tuesday hit the landmark of distributing 100 million vaccine doses, across 135 participating territories.
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that figure should have been between 300 and 400 million by this stage.
The scheme expects a surge of doses to become available between the end of September and January 2022, as more vaccines enter the programme, which has so far been almost entirely reliant on AstraZeneca jabs.
Tedros wants 10 percent in every country vaccinated by September and 40 percent by the end of the year.
Some of the main vaccine producers sounded a positive note at Tuesday’s funding conference.
Pfizer chairman Albert Bourla said the firm’s goal was to provide two billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to low- and middle-income countries over the next 18 months.
“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
Paul Stoffels, Johnson and Johnson’s chief scientific officer, said the first deliveries of J&J’s single-shot vaccine would reach Covax countries this week.
-
Europe
WHO’s Covid-19 fight still short of $16.8...
More than 3.25 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been injected... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid-19: CBSE to conduct surprise inspections at ...
A point-wise report may be prepared of each school by the official... READ MORE
-
Americas
No survivors from plane crash in Russia's far...
The plane was thought to have crashed into a cliff as it was... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indonesia in oxygen emergency as Delta...
Nearly 1,000 Indonesian medical workers have died of Covid-19. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ruler mourns death of Reading Challenge...
Al Taher bin Ahmed died after a struggle with illness. READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE: Cop hailed for going out of his way to help...
The officer refused to leave till he was sure the family had received ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Enjoy quarantine-free travel this Eid
Residents will have to carry a negative PCR certificate and e-visa. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
'UAE 50' number plate set to fetch record price
The special plate was first released in January 1955 by Bristol... READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program