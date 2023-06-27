What we know about Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and his whereabouts

Prigozhin was last seen late Saturday in an SUV leaving Rostov-on-Don, where his fighters had seized a military headquarters

In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don in Russia on June 24, 2023. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 10:46 AM

Powerful Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose mutinous march on Moscow led to an extraordinary sequence of events over the weekend, has said in an 11-minute audio message that his mercenaries did not intend to overthrow Russia's leadership and that he turned his troops back to "avoid spilling the blood of Russian soldiers".

Once a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin did not reveal from where he was speaking on Monday, but said that Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko had offered him a way of keeping the Wagner outfit — a key element in Russia's military machine in Ukraine and in African and Middle East hotspots — operational, according to AFP news agency.

"Lukashenko held out his hand and offered to find solutions for the continuation of the work of the Wagner private military company in a legal jurisdiction," Prigozhin said in his first message since what is being viewed as a mutiny.

After Prigozhin's move to turn his troops back from the doorsteps of Moscow on Saturday — a decision as abrupt as the sudden flare-up of Russia's most serious security crisis in decades — it was widely reported that Putin had agreed to allow Prigozhinto avoid treason charges and accept exile in neighbouring Belarus, and that there would be a general amnesty for his troops.

Later on Monday, Putin addressed his nation for the first time since the weekend mutiny, saying he would keep his promise and allow the group’s fighters to move to neighbouring Belarus, The Washington Post reported. The other options before the fighters were to return to their families or sign contracts with the Russian Defence Ministry, he said.

Before that address, Russian news agencies had reported that Prigozhin himself was still under investigation for trying to organise an armed rebellion. "The criminal case against Prigozhin has not been dropped," the three main Russian news agencies quoted a source in the prosecutor's office as saying, according to AFP.

A section of observers said the repercussions of the weekend's dramatic events could spill over into the future. “Prigozhin would be naive to think this is over,” Michael A. Horowitz, a geopolitical and security analyst, told NBC News.

Prigozhin was last seen late Saturday in an SUV leaving Rostov-on-Don, where his fighters had seized a military headquarters, the nerve centre of the operation in Ukraine, according to AFP. He was cheered by some local people, and some shook his hand through the car window, with trucks carrying armoured vehicles with fighters on them following his car, the report added.

It wasn’t clear when and how Prigozhin would leave for Belarus, and how many of his men would follow suit, according to The Wall Street Journal. He could use the airfield to fly senior Wagner loyalists to the relative safety of the company’s operations in Africa, it reported, citing intelligence officials. If Prigozhin goes to Belarus he would be unlikely to stay long, fearing possible reprisals from the Kremlin, according to the report.

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Prigozhin was born in 1961 in Russia’s St. Petersburg, formerly known as Leningrad, which is also the birthplace of Putin. In his teenage years, Prigozhin and his friends were involved in robberies in St Petersburg, and he was handed 13 years of imprisonment, according to The Guardian.

In 1990, Prigozhin was released from a Soviet jail and started selling hotdogs. Later, he opened a new restaurant in St. Petersburg which was frequented by influential people, including Putin, then Deputy Mayor of St Petersburg, reported the Deutsche Welle.

Prigozhin grew his business and set up a catering company called Concord in the 1990s. His company won government contracts for state dinners, including for an event during a visit by then US President George W. Bush to St. Petersburg. This earned Prigozhin the nickname of “Putin’s Chef”.

The Wagner Group was formed by Prigozhin during the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014. The Wagner troops helped Putin take control of the peninsula. The group also assisted Russian forces in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. In 2015, Prigozhin was awarded contracts for food and supplies during Russia’s military intervention in Syria in 2015. After Russia sent troops into Ukraine, Prigozhin's forces fought alongside Russian troops.

Prigozhin has had a long-standing feud with the Russian military's top brass — namely Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov — over the conduct of the Russian operation in Ukraine.

READ MORE: