Websites of major media outlets disrupted by outage at cloud company Fastly
Affected sites displayed the message: "Error 503 Service Unavailable".
Numerous websites were unavailable Tuesday after an apparent widespread outage at the cloud service company Fastly.
Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch and the U.K. government’s home page, could not be reached.
San Francisco-based Fastly acknowledged a problem just before 1000 GMT. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was “continuing to investigate the issue.”
Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: “Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com.”
Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, said: “Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Fastly, which may be impacting your service.”
Websites of some other affected media outlets — including The Guardian, Independent and Financial Times — seem to be back up again as of 2.50pm UAE time.
